GABA halts all ‘non-essential’ at local gyms

THE Guyana Boxing Association (GABA) yesterday advised gyms under its affiliation to halt all non-essential activity for the next two weeks.

This is to assist in curbing the spread of the Coronavirus. GBA president Steve Ninvalle dispatched a letter to all heads of gyms calling for the immediate halt to sparring and non-essential activity.

“With the threat of the coronavirus the executive of the Guyana Boxing Association has put on hold all competitions until further notice. We ask that there be an immediate halt to sparring and non-essential training. The executive wishes to thank all parties for their expected compliance,” the letter to the gym heads stated.

In addition, the GBA is forced to postpone the hosting of the CARIFTA Tournament which was scheduled for April 11 to 13 in Guyana, where several Caribbean countries had already signalled their intention to participate.

Just recently, the spread of the coronavirus forced the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to cancel the AMBC Olympic Boxing Qualifier, billed for Argentina from March 26 to April 3.

—