UG to remain closed

THE University of Guyana (UG) will remain closed until March 20, amid concerns following the first reported case of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID 19) in Guyana.

While the mid-semester break is over, the university remains closed to non-essential staff and students and is expected to reopen for classes after March 20.

The University’s Transitional Management Committee urges students and faculty members to remain vigilant and stay safe.

UG has released a statement through its student Record and Management System (SRMS), outlining precautions as highlighted by the World Health Organisation.

In the release, UG’s Transitional Management Committee has stated that essential service staff will be required to turn out to work [on March 12] as per normal under the direct guidance of their immediate supervisors regarding modified work plans in during this period.

UG reminded its students and staff to take precautions and avoid large gatherings. Students and staff have also been advised to conduct their academic activities as advised by lecturers and academic staff as far as possible using electronic means.

Lecturers have continued with their course loads via electronic platforms to ensure that academic guidelines are met.

In light of the events that are unfolding, several lecturers are postponing mid-semester examinations and projects to allow students time to deal with health concerns.

The University of Guyana will continue to update its students and staff via email, WhatsApp and the university’s website.

The Ministry of Public Health has a hotline that will provide information on the coronavirus. Members of the public can call 227-4986 ext. 215 or 624 3067. They can also call the hotline if they or a family member develop(s) any of the symptoms related to COVID-19 for further assistance.