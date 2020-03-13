PPP numbers inconsistent with GECOM’s

…Ali says party will demand recount of votes in ballot boxes if SOPs mismatch

PRESIDENTIAL Candidate of the PPP/C, Irfaan Ali, on Thursday, disclosed results from last week’s general and regional elections that are at variance with those released by GECOM, but he is standing by those figures saying if there is a mismatch of the statements of poll his party will demand a recount of the ballots.

Ali made the comments during a news conference hosted by his party. He was supported by a number of the party’s top leaders. Ali said that the PPP/C has its numbers and is not prepared to let go of its own results which show that they would have won the General and Regional elections. “We have our numbers and our numbers would have shown clearly that People’s Progressive Party would have won the elections,” he said.

He said that for the nine districts, a part from Region Four, GECOM’s results for the General Elections are consistent with theirs. However, when he read out the votes he claimed to have sourced from GECOM’s website on the nine Regions, they were found by this newspaper to be inconsistent.

Speaking to Region One, he stated: “ANUG – 0; APNU – 3,905; LJP – 222; PPP – 8,022; PRP 17 and URP – 9.” However, the results on GECOM’s site declared by the Region’s RO states:

APNU/AFC – 3,905; LJP – 170; PPP/C – 8022; PRP – 23 and URP 8.

Again, when Ali read the votes for Region Two from a paper he possessed, he stated: “ANUG – 82; APNU – 7,343; CG – 146; LJP – 115; PPP – 18,788; PRP 47 and URP – 71.”

However, the results on GECOM’s site declared by the Region’s RO states: ANUG – 86; APNU/AFC – 7,343; CG – 149; LJP – 120; PPP/C – 18,788; PRP – 55; TCI – 18 and URP-64.

It is unclear where the PPP/C’s Presidential Candidate would have gotten these results from as the newspaper asked twice whether he would have sourced the same from GECOM’s website and they were in reference to the General Elections results, – to which he replied in the affirmative.

The same discrepancies, particularly to the votes of small parties, continued throughout his record of the region. In Region Seven, he stated: “ANUG – 40; APNU 4,817; CG – 49; LJP – 396; PPP – 3,720; URP-18. The results on GECOM ‘s site for Region Seven states: ANUG – 78; APNU/AFC – 4, 817; CG – 67; LJP – 879; PPP/C – 3,720 and URP – 23.

When queried on the same by the newspaper, he stated: “All the results that we have here, the results that I have announced to you, are results that reconciled with what has been published in the newspaper by GECOM, the official declarations by GECOM. I went through general not regional.”

Nonetheless, back on the topic of the outstanding declaration of the SOPs of Region Four, Ali said that if the SOPs are brought by the RO and they do not match that of the PPP/C’s, the party will demand that the commission abide by what are in “the boxes”. “Well then [in that case] you have to go to the boxes and that is what we made clear last night with the CARICOM officials too that the gold standard is the boxes. If there are major differences then you have to go to the boxes,” he said.