Trinidad records first case of Coronavirus

…CAL quarantines crew of flight on which Guyanese woman travelled

…Balwant Singh Hospital quarantine’s staff who treated woman before she went to GPHC

Trinidad and Tobago has recorded its first case of the Coronavirus, government officials reported today.

The patient, a male, travelled to the twin-island republic from Switzerland, officials noted at a press briefing this afternoon.

Meanwhile, regional carrier Caribbean Airlines noted that it has quarantined the crew of BW 521 on which a Guyanese woman travelled on March 7.She died on Wednesday and was later tested positive for the virus.

The woman traveled on March 07, 2020 on BW 521 from John F. Kennedy, International Airport, New York to Piarco International Airport, Trinidad in-transit on the same day.She then travelled onward to Guyana on flight BW 526 .

“Caribbean Airlines assures all stakeholders that the safety, security and good health of its customers and employees is its highest priority and when the information on the passenger was received, immediate action was taken,” the carrier said.

It said that in accordance with established protocols the Public Health Authorities have advised that as a precaution, the thirteen (13) crew members associated with the flights be placed on self-quarantine for a period of fourteen (14) days. This was done, and the employees will be assessed and monitored by the Public Health Authorities in keeping with the directives from the Ministry of Health.

The Public Health Authorities are also contacting all persons who may possibly have been affected.

Caribbean Airlines said its aircraft are cleaned daily at all ports in keeping with industry standards. Further, in this instance additional sanitization processes were used as outlined by the regulatory authorities. “The airline remains in close contact with the Public Health Authorities and its operations team has activated contingencies for any impact on its flights,” the carrier said.

The airline assured all stakeholders that it continues to actively monitor and respond to the evolving COVID 19 issue to ensure the safety and good health of its customers and employees.

President David Granger, in a statement on Wednesday, confirmed that the case of the 52-year-old woman was the first “imported case” of the COVID-19 in Georgetown. President Granger said the woman was presented to the public health system on March 10. At that time, she was found to have uncontrolled Diabetes and Hypertension, but subsequently died at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) at 08:00hrs on March 11.

The Dr. Balwant Singh’s Hospital today disclosed that internal checks have revealed that Baboolall made a brief stop at the facility before going on to Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.

The patient was brought in by attendants and was being examined by a doctor in the Triage

Area. The doctor after asking background questions and observing the symptoms being similar to those of the persons affected by COVID-19 immediately advised that the patient be taken to GPHC as the private entity does not have test kits for COVID-19 (coronavirus) and therefore it was not possible to confirm the diagnosis.

The hospital said that it has identified all persons who may have been in contact with the patient during the brief stop and ensured that they are in quarantine and not on duty at the hospital. The persons in quarantine include the doctor who saw the patient, the nurses, and the attendants.

Dr. Balwant Singh’s Hospital said it is complying fully with the guidance being provided by the Ministry of Public Health since yesterday and is advising all of its patients to stay at home if they have the symptoms suggestive of COVID- 19 and to call the Hotlines 227-4986 or 624-3067.