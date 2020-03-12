MoTP wins large band category at Mash parade

…Melissa ‘Vanilla’ Roberts crowned Road March Queen

THE Ministry of the Presidency has managed to cop the first position in the Full Costume Large Band category of the costume and float parade, trumping Digicel Guyana in the road march for Guyana’s Golden Republic Jubilee 2020.

In the full costume medium band category, the Guyana Water Incorporated outshined its competitors – the Ministry of Natural Resources and the Ministry of Education – which secured the second and third positions, respectively.

The semi-costume small band aspect of the parade was won by the Ministry of Public Telecommunications, followed by Regional Democratic Council Number Four.

While for non-commercial floats, the Ministry of the Presidency secured the top position followed by the Ministry of Natural Resources.

In addition, the night of Kings and Queens was staged to some of the most intricately vibrant designs from some of Guyana’s leading designers. After the scores were tallied, the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs was adjudged the band bearing the best King, and Queen Costumes as well as the best male and female individual costumes.

The full costume small band category of the parade saw the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) being captured in the limelight, followed by the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs and the Heritage Band in second and third place respectively.

THE QUEEN OF ROAD MARCH 2020

Meanwhile, the incredible energetic songbird, Melissa ‘Vanilla’ Roberts, once again managed to cop the much-coveted Road March crown for the eighth time, with her latest song, ‘I am 592’.

The piece, which ignited patriotism along the route of the grand Republic Jubilee Costume and Float Parade, found much favour with the judges and participants alike.

Roberts’ song managed to outshine her colleagues, Kishana ‘Kady Kish’ Ferguson and Jumo ‘Rubber Waist’ Primo, both of whom secured 14 points, respectively.

However, while the Republic Golden Jubilee Calendar of Activities come to an end, and the country awaits the March 2, 2020 elections results, the Ministry of the Presidency, Department of Social Cohesion, Culture, Youth and Sport is still encouraging all Guyanese to continue their jubilation in the spirit of Guyana’s 50th Republic Anniversary, a momentous occasion that deserves continued recognition throughout the year.