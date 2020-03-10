Orealla woman reports husband who was caught hiding drugs in chair

An Orealla, Corentyne River resident was placed on $35,000 bail after he was found with six grams of cocaine in his possession.

Roberto Jabar appeared before Magistrate Alex Moore at the Springlands Magistrate Court on Tuesday where he was charged with possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.

The charge alleged on Thursday 5th March at Orealla village,Corentyne River , Jabar was seen hiding the illicit drug in a chair at his home.He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Prosecutor Orin Joseph had no objections to bail but told the court that Jabar’s wife observed him stuffing an item into the chair cushion.She then made her way to the Orealla Police Outpost where a report was made and a search of the said chair by the Police unearthed the drugs which weighed 6 grams.He was arrested and told of the offense.

The man will return to court on May 21,2020.