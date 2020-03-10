GPA alerts int’l body to threats on journalists

THE Guyana Press Association (GPA) has called on leaders of political parties, State authorities and interest groups to openly discourage targeted attacks, on journalists in general, and during the ongoing post-elections situation.

In a release on Monday, the 75-year-old media association said that it notes with “deep concern” its receipt of several reports of threats of violence against journalists on social media, and attempts to interfere with the work of media operatives covering post-March 2, 2020 events.

Based on reports received, an alert on the possible dangers due to these practices is being developed by the Association of Caribbean Media Workers (ACM) for transmission to its international partners.

“There is a stringent process of media accreditation to determine the bona fides of local journalists and other media workers, and we would expect that all due regard be paid, and courtesies extended to these professionals in the execution of their duties,” the GPA stated.

“The GPA also calls on the leadership of all political parties, State authorities and interest groups to openly discourage actions that can have the impact of undermining the work of journalists and their media enterprises. We urge all political leaders to cease and desist from creating conditions for the perpetuation of media harassment and the dampening of press freedom.”

The March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections as well as the declaration of total votes in nine districts went smoothly save for the deciding factor, Region Four, which has since thrown the matter into the High Court and seen several forms of violent protest action in some parts of the country.