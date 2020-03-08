The festival of friendship and fellowship

BEST wishes to the people of Guyana on the occasion of the joyous festival of Holi (or Phagwah).

Holi is a spiritual event that recounts the adversities of Prahalad, his unshakeable faith and his eventual triumph over the forces of destruction.

It is also significant that Holi is celebrated at the turn of the seasons, the end of winter and the beginning of spring. This signifies rebirth and regeneration, universal themes which are common to all the major religions in Guyana.

This festival was brought to Guyana by our Hindu brothers and sisters over 180 years ago. Although its origins come from the Hindu and Indian culture, the festival has become national in character and is celebrated across the country, bringing people of all races, faiths, and ethnicities together in the spirit of hope and an outpouring of happiness.

Holi fosters the spirit of togetherness. It celebrates our shared humanity, without regard to social differences and divisions. It conveys a powerful message of friendship and fellowship.

Guyanese everywhere are encouraged to enjoy the festival of Holi and to celebrate the values of social cohesion and national unity, rejecting the forces of division.

Happy Holi!