Scorpions slump to record low 60 but Volcanoes struggle in run chase

ST GEORGE’S, Grenada,(CMC) – Jamaica Scorpions were rocked for their third lowest total ever in the Regional Four-Day Championship but then hit back through left-arm spinner Patrick Harty, to leave their seventh round contest against Windward Islands Volcanoes delicately balanced heading into today’s final day.

Having secured a healthy lead of 164 runs after Volcanoes collapsed to 217 all out in their first innings, Scorpions then inexplicably crashed to 60 all out in their second innings with two single batsmen – number eight Jamie Merchant (19) and number nine Marquino Mindley (10) – reaching double figures.

Fast bowlers Ryan John (4-26) and Preston McSween (3-23) then ripped through the top order to reduce Scorpions to 15 for four, and there was no recovery as off-spinner Kenneth Dember then cleaned up the lower order with a spell of three for nine.

Left with 225 for victory, Volcanoes dramatically lost veteran left-hander Devon Smith to the first ball of the innings when he was bowled by fast bowler Marquino Mindley, as they stumbled to the close on 51 for three.

Captain Kavem Hodge (21) and opener Kimani Melius (11) put on 34 for the second wicket to stabilise the innings but Harty intervened to remove both, and tilt the balance in the visitors’ favour.

First, Harty hit Melius in front with a straight ball and then had Hodge cheekily stumped down the leg-side by Grenadian Denis Smith.

On a day when 21 wickets tumbled at the National Stadium, Volcanoes lost their last eight wickets for 85 runs in a rapid decline that saw Mindley grab four for 48 and off-spinner Jamie Merchant finish three for 46.

Devon Smith, unbeaten on 67, added just five before falling to a catch at the wicket off Mindley and Andre Fletcher, resuming on 22, reached 33 before he was bowled by Mindley.

In between, West Indies batsman Sunil Ambris perished for one, also bowled by the fired up Mindley.

Keron Cottoy, batting at number seven, resisted with an unbeaten 48 off 83 balls with six fours, to push his side beyond the 200-run mark.

In a nightmare start to their innings, John trapped Alwyn Williams for seven in the fourth over with 12 runs on the board before McSween removed Jermaine Blackwood (2) and Nkrumah Bonner (0) in successive deliveries in the next over.

John then got the prized wicket of captain John Campbell, caught at the wicket for six, leaving the Scorpions innings in strife.

Merchant and Denis Smith (3) came together at 25 for six to stage the best stand of the innings with 20 for the seventh wicket but once Smith turned Dember into Melius’s hands at short leg, the slide continued.