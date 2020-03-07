Ramdin and Dillon make peace

THE rift that developed between former T&T Red Force skipper Denesh Ramdin and current coach Mervyn Dillon has been resolved and both parties have given the commitment that they will work together for the betterment of T&T’s cricket.

President of the T&T Cricket Board (TTCB) Azim Bassarath met with Ramdin, Dillon, and chairman of the T&T national selection pan­el, Anthony Gray, last Wednesday at the National Cricket Centre (NCC) in Balmain, Couva to address issues that have been making the rounds in the media for the past two weeks between Ramdin and Dillon.

Recently Ramdin went public saying that Dillon does not want him on the team. Ramdin was dropped from the Red Force team for the Leeward Islands Hurricanes clash after the team’s massive loss to Barbados, where he scored a ‘pair’ of ducks.

Speaking about the snub by the national selectors Ramdin said: “The coach does not want me on the team. We don’t talk, probably a good morning here or there but we don’t communicate.

“It all started last year in St Kitts when we needed 140 runs from 15 overs and I was batting at the time. I called off the game because the next three batsmen to come after me were very young and it would have been difficult to get that score. I was told he left the ground and called the chairman of selectors (Anthony Gray) and the president of the board (Azim Bassarath) to get me fired.”

Dillon responded by saying he was not getting the required commitment from the West Indies player.

Bassarath speaking to Guardian Media Sports on Thursday said: “We met and all is well with both play­ers. We called them together with the chairman of selectors Anthony Gray and they have all talked and in the end they have decided to work together for the betterment of cricket in this country.

“The guys were really mature during the discussions and they all said that T&T’s cricket must come first and as a result, they have put aside their differences and will continue to make their contribution in taking the game forward.

“Ramdin will be available for selection from the next match against the Windwards right here in Trinidad and Tobago; so it is now up to the selec­tors to make their choice. What we have done at the board is to clear the way for better relations and we all hope it works out well.”

Ramdin went back to local cricket on the weekend and played for Preysal against QPCC II in the TTCB Premiership scoring 67 in his team’s victory. (Reprinted form Trinidad Guardian)