Landlord on ‘disturbance’ charge granted bail

TERRENCE Downes,63, of Roxanne Burnham Gardens, was granted $15,000 bail by Magistrate Leron Daly, on Friday, March 6, 2020, at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, on a ‘disturbance of tenant’s peaceable enjoyment’ charge.

The charge alleged that, on February 25, 2020, at Roxanne Burnham Gardens, Georgetown, Downes being the landlord of the house where Rayanna Harris is a tenant, threw water from his apartment down to her apartment, without the consent of Rayanna Harris.

When Downes was read the charge, he pleaded not guilty.

According to the report, Harris has been Downes’ tenant for three years. Both Downes and Harris reside at Roxanne Burnham Gardens.

Downes, the landlord, lives in the top flat of the house while Harris lives in the bottom flat. On the day in question, Tuesday 25, Harris went home and found water leaking down to her home from Downes’s apartment. The matter was reported to the police and an investigation was carried out. The defendant was later arrested and charged for disturbance of tenant’s peaceful enjoyment.

Magistrate Daly granted $15,000 bail to Downes and placed both Downes and Harris on bond of peace.

The matter was adjourned to Monday, April 6, and was transferred to Court 8 and 9.