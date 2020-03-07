Johnson appointed West Indies Over-50s head coach

CAPE TOWN, South Africa – Former Barbadian First Class player, Allison Johnson, has accepted the added responsibility bestowed on him for the upcoming Over-50s Cricket World Cup in South Africa.

The 56-year-old, who was initially picked as a fast bowling all-rounder was recently appointed head coach of the Regional side, a role Johnson is excited to take up.

“With my local knowledge of cricket in South Africa I can be an asset to the West Indies team and it’s quite obvious that we can go places. With seven matches in 14 days it will be a challenge but we will work on the basics to ensure the guys are fit and build a good team spirit because it will take us through at the end of the day, Johnson said.

The all-rounder is no stranger to the role of player/coach especially in South Africa where he has been living, coaching and playing since 1990. The very fit and active Barbadian also runs the Allison Johnson All-Stars Academy which has been successfully turning out young South African players since 2005.

During his playing days, Johnson featured in two First Class and three List A matches for Barbados and 13 seasons of professional cricket in England before qualifying himself as a coach.

However, to coach the West Indies Over-50s in such a major tournament is going to be a test for Johnson but he said he is excited to fill the role.

“It will be challenging but I am looking forward to it. I am honoured and at the same time excited, I am looking for us to make the West Indies proud, the coach echoed.

West Indies Over-50s will look to hit the ground running in Cape Town today when they take on hosts South Africa in a warm-up match. The Caribbean side will also warm up against India the following day before opening the tournament with a Group A clash with New Zealand on Tuesday, March 11.

West Indies, who are being led by Guyanese Zamin Amin, are in Group A with New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Australia, Sri Lanka and Canada while the Group B teams are India, Pakistan, Wales, South Africa, Namibia and England.

The final is set for March 24 at Cape Town’s international cricket venue at Newlands.

West Indies Over-50 Squad reads; Zamin Amin (captain), Ishwar Maraj (vice-captain), Imtiaz Rick Ali, Mark Audain, Narine Bidhesi, Julian Charles, Sudesh Dhaniram, Kenny Girdharry, Krishna Harricharan, Fareed Hosein, Howard Jodhan, Hafiz Mohamed, Azad Mohammed, Rajendra Sadeo, Balwant Roy Singh, Allison Johnson (player/coach), Raj Singh (manager), Dave Narine (assistant-manager) and John Ramsingh (media manager).