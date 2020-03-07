Hodge, Jangoo miss tons as Hurricanes fight back to end on 355-7

By Clifton Ross

LEEWARDS Hurricanes batsmen Montcin Hodge and Amir Jangoo narrowly missed out on centuries as the visitors gained a 94-run lead over Guyana Jaguars heading into the final day of action at Providence.

Despite facing a deficit, the defending champions will fancy their chances with one day of play left as the Hurricanes ended day 3 on 355 for 7 with a lead of 94 and Rakeem Cornwall (1*) and Jerimiah Louis (6*) the pair to resume on today’s final day.

Hodge top-scored with 98 (9×4) and should have got to a century after facing some 368 balls.

He shared an important 171-run third-wicket partnership with Jangoo, who also missed the chance of recording his first century at this level, but nevertheless oozed class, as he found the ropes on 10 occasions to go along with his lone six.

After putting on some 88 runs in the morning session, with Hodge resuming on 60 and Jangoo 62, Hurricanes went to lunch firmly placed on 161-2.

The pair of half-centurions maintained their disciplined approach which rewarded them with runs and continuing to expose the Jaguars bowlers who were picked off for the occasional boundary now and then.

Smith could have made a breakthrough but Hodge was given a life when he was dropped on 68 as the Windwards continued to press on with their wiping off the deficit.

Left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul (3-88), had other ideas as he broke the century partnership by trapping Jangoo lbw, prior to tea as the Leewards went in on 251-4.

Hodge shrugged off his partner’s loss and continued to play his shots but just when it seemed like the West Indies-A batsman would reach his milestone, left-arm seamer Raymon Reifer (2-70), broke the opener’s edge which sailed into the gloves of a waiting Anthony Bramble behind the stumps.

Wicketkeeper Jahmar Hamilton (67) carried the Hurricanes charge for the final session of day 3 smashing 10 fours and a six in his way to a rather brisk fifty which further added to the visitors’ small lead.

The final day’s action starts today at 10:00hrs.