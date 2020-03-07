Guyana Police Force warns persons to desist from unlawful acts while protesting

THE Guyana Police Force (GPF) said it notes, with concern, events that occurred on Friday March 6, 2020 in a number of Regional Police Divisions.

“The force respects the inalienable rights of citizens, visitors and inhabitants of the State of Guyana to engage in peaceful demonstration on issues of concern to them,” said Jairam Ramlakhan, Superintendent of Police and Public Relations and Press Officer of the Guyana Police Force, said in a press release on Friday evening.

“To this end, ranks of the GPF maintained their posture of restraint. Nevertheless, some persons decided to engage in unlawful acts which resulted in injuries to six police ranks and damage to properties including infrastructure of the State,” the police PRO said.

“However, when protest activities degenerate into public disorder, infringing on the rights of other citizens and putting the protection of life and the safeguard of property at risk, the Guyana Police Force will, as a consequence, take appropriate and condign action against all offenders. Be warned!” said Ramlakhan.