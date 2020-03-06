Work continues in Region Two

– REO inspects several projects, met with farmers

DESPITE the uncertainty that is in the air in the Pomeroon-Supenaam Region concerning the declaration of the recently-concluded General and Regional Elections, Regional Executive Officer, Denis Jaikarran, says development works continue in the region.

All workers attached to the Regional Administration have reported to work and are carrying out their routine assignments.

Jaikarran, along with his management team and the region’s engineer, Kawan Suchit, on Thursday, inspected several road projects that were completed in the Queenstown and Cullen communities.

He also reached out to rice farmers in the Devonshire Castle and Walton Hall areas. He promised rice farmers that the main access road leading to their farmlands will be upgraded just in time for harvesting in late March.

Rice farmers also expressed the need for freshwater to irrigate their fields. Promptly after the Regional Executive Officer (REO) contacted the Water Management Committee and asked them to release water to the farmers by noon on Thursday.

At Cullen and Queenstown, the REO inspected new asphalt roads in those communities. The road was deteriorating and muddy previously and according to Jaikarran, residents needed better access. A mini-excavator is currently in the Cullen area upgrading the access dam, making easier for residents.