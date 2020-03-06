Protesters attack David ‘G’ bus , children injured, female cop attacked in West Coast Berbice protests

Riot police on the scene at Bath, West Coast Berbice (Adrian Narine photo)

Heightened protest action by supporters of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) along the West Coast Berbice public road has resulted in several injuries to school children and police officers coming under attack.

Reports are that three children, ages  13,14 and 15 who attend school at Belladrum village, were heading home in a ‘David G’ bus when the vehicle came under attack by PPP/C protesters at Bush Lot village.

Protesters blocked and set fire to the roadway at Bath, West Coast Berbice. (Adrian Narine photo)

The children were taken to the hospital for treatment.Further up the corridor, at Bath, several police officers came under attack from the protesters. A female cop was injured by the mobs who blocked the roadway.

The bus which was attacked by the protesters.( RDC Region Five photo)

Our reporters on the ground reported that teams of riot police have arrived in the area to quell the situation.

Down at Mon Repos and Lusignan, protesters have also blocked parts of the roadway. In a video circulating on social media, a man can be seen brandishing a weapon as a motorist recorded him.

A screen grab of a man with firearm in hand in the traffic during East Coast  protests today.

The protests have erupted as the country awaits the Guyana Elections Commission(GECOM) to announce the results of Monday’s regional and general elections. Data released by the commission on Thursday shows the APNU+AFC leading the PPP/C in total votes recorded across the country.

Reports are members of the ABC countries have engaged GECOM in a meeting sometime after lunchtime today.

 

 

 

