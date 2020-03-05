Vendor accused of drug trafficking granted bail

A 25-year-old vendor, Trevor Edwards, of Belair Street, Albouystown, on Wednesday, March 04, 2020, was granted $30,000 bail by Magistrate Faith McGusty, at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

The charge alleged that, on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Belair Street, Albouystown, Georgetown, Edwards had, in his possession, 30grams of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

Edwards denied the charge when it was read to him.

Edwards, in an effort to defend himself, stated, “They didn’t find anything on me.”

According to reports, on the day in question, March 3, 2020, at about 06:50 hours, the defendant was seen, by ranks on patrol, standing in a suspicious manner on Belair Street. A search was then carried out on his person and the drug was found in his pants pocket. He was then told of the offence committed and was arrested and subsequently charged.

Magistrate McGusty, after hearing the case, granted $30,000 bail to Edwards, under the condition that he reports every Friday, at 09:00 hours, to the subordinate officer-in-charge at the Ruimveldt Police Station until condition is changed or matter is completed.

This matter was adjourned until Wednesday, April 1, 2020.