Miner murdered at Blackwater Backdam

Police are investigating the murder of Akeem Ceaser, a 24-year old miner of Wismar, Linden who was killed around 23:30hrs on Wednesday at Blackwater

Backdam, Kanawaruk nera the town of Mahdia in the Poraro-Siparuni.

Investigations revealed that Ceaser was at a shop imbibing with friends when an argument ensued between him and another man known as ‘Selwin.’

The men had a physical confrontation but were soon parted by another man. Sometime after, while Ceaser was standing on the roadway talking with the man who parted the fight, a male armed with a shotgun approached.

The gunman then allegedly shot the victim once in the left foot , gun- butted him in the head and fled the scene.

The victim was taken to Mahdia District Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.The body is presently at the hospital’s mortuary awaiting an autopsy.

The suspect, a security guard who goes by the alias ‘Tallman’ is currently being sought by the lawmen.