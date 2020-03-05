71-year-old accused of assault granted bail

MOTHER of murder convict (Gavin Graham), 71-year-old, Clavis Graham, of Green Valley, Wismar, on Wednesday, March 04, 2020, appeared before Magistrate Faith McGusty, at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, on an assault charge.

The charge alleged that, on Friday, February 28, 2020, at the Supreme Court, Graham unlawfully assaulted Tiffani Lyken.

Graham denied the charge.

The prosecutor objected to the defendant being granted bail based on the fact that the location at which the offence occurred was downstairs in the Supreme Court and the seriousness of the offence committed was great.

Graham, in her defence, tried to explain to the court, the occurrences on the day in question, Friday, February 28. Graham mentioned that after the sentence of her son was passed, she did not proceed to go downstairs. However, while she remained upstairs, she noticed the bottle which her son had, on the ground, being empty. She went ahead to pick up the bottle with the intention of throwing it away but, was going to throw it to her nephew. Graham then told the court as she was walking on the pavement with the bottle in her hand, the state prosecutor, Tiffani Lyken, approached her from a car saying “That’s why he had to go court! That’s why he gon go to jail! So you want to throw the bottle at me? Throw it! Throw it!” Graham expressed to the court that she was surprised at the prosecutor’s behavior. She further mentioned that a team of police approached and told her that she was committing an assault offence. Thus, they arrested her. While at the police station, she mentioned that they questioned the urine in the bottle. Graham stated that she didn’t smell urine, thus doubting the possibility of the substance to be urine.

She mentioned that she then stated to herself “She (Tiffani Lyken) want kill two birds with one stone.”

After hearing Graham’s explanation, Magistrate McGusty told the defendant that her story was in fact unbelievable, due to the fact that she was once a state council and has knowledge that a state council never approaches a relative of the accused.

Magistrate McGusty granted Graham $10,000 bail under the condition that she reports to the officer-in-charge at the Wismar Police Station on the second and the fourth Fridays of each month.

The matter was transferred to Court 8 and 9.