Gonsalves accredited as CWI Level 1 coach

RAYBORN Gonsalves who hails from the county of Essequibo was recently the recipient of Cricket West Indies (CWI) Level 1 Coaching Certificate.

The presentation was made at a simple ceremony held in the Office of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Gonsalves was among a number of coaches who had undertaken the foundation course conducted by the GCB, in collaboration with CWI in 2019.

In a brief interview with Chronicle Sport, he expressed delight at being given the opportunity to pursue what he described as quite a challenging career path.

“I am heartened that I have accomplished this goal as I endeavour to make even further strides in an effort to better serve Essequibo’s cricket and further afield” he confidently stated. He is the son of the late former national fast bowler and coach Courtney Gonsalves. Equipped now with the knowledge, Gonsalves has begun conducting coaching sessions along the Coast and has expressed his eagerness to provide young cricketers with the necessary skills to develop and transform their game.

Gonsalves, who resides in Affiance, remains an active cricketer as a member of the Invaders Masters senior team. The Central Essequibo Cricket Committee has since extended congratulations to Gonsalves who in turn thanked those who have supported him during his assignment.

He will now join a group of Accredited Coaches in Essequibo and the Islands, including senior coaches Forbes Daniels and Elroy Stephney along with Ryan Hercules, Nankishore Andrews, Jermain Bowen, Anthony Adams and Andy Ramnarine.

Meanwhile, Debra Daniels from South Essequibo also successfully completed the course and was awarded as well. She is the daughter of Essequibo senior coach, Forbes Daniels.