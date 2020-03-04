Best on causing death, DUI charges

Former Chief of Staff of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF),Rear Admiral Gary Best was on Wednesday morning placed on bail in relation to the death of cyclist Jude Bently who died following an accident at Clive Lloyd Drive on February 8 , 2020.

Best appeared before before Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court to answer to the dangerous driving charge.He was accompanied by his lawyers, Attorneys-at law Nigel Hughes and James Bond.

Its is alleged that on February 8,2020, at Clive Lloyd Drive, Georgetown, Best drove motor car PRR 8182 in a dangerous manner which resulted in the death of Bently.He was not required to plea to the charge since it was laid indictable.

Hughes told the court his client has a reputable character in society since he served as the Chief of Staff of the GDF and that he was also conferred with the Medal of Service.

The prosecutor objected to bail based on the nature and gravity of the charge.He further told the courts that Best was two times above to legal drinking limit at the time of the accident.Best was released on $500,000 bail on the condition that he lodge his passport and report to traffic Headquarters, Eve Leary.

Best then appeared before Magistrate Clive Nurse on the driving under the influence charge.He was released on self bail on that charge.

The former army leader will make his next court appearance on March 17,2020.