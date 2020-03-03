Hope says didn’t do enough in ODI series, looks forward to T20s

KANDY, Sri Lanka (CMC) – Despite being the West Indies’ lead scorer in two of the three matches in the just concluded ODI series, Shai Hope has lamented that he did not do enough to give his side a desired victory over Sri Lanka.

Hope made 238 runs at average of 79.3 runs per innings in the three-match series, top-scoring in the first match with 115 and again in the third with 72. He put 51 on the board in the second match against the hosts.

But speaking to the media after West Indies lost their last contest to suffer a whitewash at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium here on Sunday night, the 26-year-old wicketkeeper/batsman said he wanted to do more as his team tried to record their first series win on Sri Lankan soil.

“I feel as if I’m not scoring enough runs. I’m just trying to do my job for the team,” said Hope, who was on the field more than any other player in the series.

“My job is to bat long and score runs and it’s unfortunate that we couldn’t get the wins in this series. They say there’s a learning curve for everything, so hopefully we can learn from this as quickly as possible and move on from there.”

Hope also acknowledged that, overall, the West Indies “didn’t play the crucial moments well”, especially in the first and last contests.

“Cricket is one of those games where you have to grasp those game-changing moments and we didn’t do that. I think Sri Lanka did that pretty well. So that’s one thing that I can highlight for this series and going forward, that is one thing we should really point out as a team,” he added.

As the Caribbean men prepare for their T20 International series which will also be played here – the first match today and the second on Friday – they will be hoping to put the series loss behind them and learn from their mistakes.

“We just have to continue believing in what we know we can do and what the team can achieve. We’ve done enough to get here and we just need to tick a few more boxes to get us across that line,” Hope said.

“We’ve had a decent run of form in the past few ODI tours that we’ve had. So yes, it’s a 3-0 loss and a setback for us, but there’s a lot to look forward to. We can say we ticked some boxes in this series, but having said that, there’s a lot that we can work on. So, we’re looking forward to see what we have in store for the next series.”

The squad will be looking to build momentum towards the ICC T20 World Cup which will be played in Australia later this year.

Included are dynamic all-rounders Dwayne Bravo and Andre Russell who played vital roles when the West Indies won the World Cup under captain Darren Sammy in 2012 and again in 2016.

Hope said he was pleased to be back in the T20 squad and hoped to learn from the duo.

“I played one game against the Afghanistan team in India and I always want to play every format if I can. I’m just glad to be here again. They’ve (Russell and Bravo) been playing T20 cricket for however long now, and they have a heap of experience.

I’m sure that the guys coming up, the new ones in the team, like myself, we can get some knowledge from them and hopefully they can continue doing what they do best and we can win this series coming up,” he said.