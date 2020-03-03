Dominant Wiggins expecting to grow from freshman college year

COLLEGE freshman Kevon Wiggins is hoping to grow from this season. The 19-year-old exploded in his freshman season to lead his side Munroe College (Bronx Campus) to the Regional XV quarterfinals of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) League.

The national basketball player averaged a whopping 17.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.7 assists per game.

In his final game of the season, last week, the Berbice-born player scored a whopping 31 points to go with 13 rebounds for his school in a heartbreaking 83-79 loss to Bronx Community College.

“It was fun while it lasted, although we went through a lot of adversity and fights, as a team we still bonded and tried to overcome it, Wiggins told the Chronicle Sport.

Not only was he the breakout player for his side, he led them in numerous games. Overall, he tallied 391 points, 41 steals, 37 assists, 102 rebounds, 33 of which were offensive.

Wiggins also shot the ball at a high percentage. His free throw average was 75.6%; his field goal percentage was 43.3%, while he shot 54 shots for downtown for a three-point average of 40.6.

The 6’ 3” guard said that for the 2020-2021 season he is hoping to take the team further.

“Next session it’ll be a lot different, because it’ll be the same group of guys but with more experience, which will make the games easier for us this time.”