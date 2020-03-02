Red Force narrowly miss out as Hurricanes hold on for a draw

BASSETERRE, St Kitts (CMC) – What appeared to be an unavoidable defeat for Trinidad and Tobago Red Force, almost ended in a victory but Leeward Islands Hurricanes held on grimly for a draw in tense moments late on the final day of their sixth-round game here on Sunday.

In pursuit of 192 for victory at Warner Park, Hurricanes were seemingly cruising towards an inevitable victory at 166 for four with Test all-rounder Rahkeem Cornwall (48) and captain Terrance Warde (27) involved in a 65-run fifth-wicket stand.

LEG-SPINNER IMRAN KHAN

But left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein (4-40) and leg-spinner Imran Khan (3-44) combined to wreck the Hurricanes middle- and lower- order as five wickets fell for 17 runs in the space of 35 balls to leave the innings tottering on 183 for nine.

It was then left to Devon Thomas, who had earlier retired hurt at 57 for three, to return and in combination with last-man Sheno Berridge, carried the hosts to safety.

Red Force had earlier folded for 155 in their second innings after resuming the morning on 94 for six, with Cornwall finishing with career-best figures of eight for 51 with his aggressive off-spin.

Joshua DaSilva, unbeaten overnight on 45, finished on 79 not out to hold the innings together, in a knock lasting 168 balls in just over 3-¼ hours with seven fours and a six.

He put on 26 with Akeal Hosein (3) for the seventh wicket and 31 for the ninth wicket with Uthman Muhammad (14).

Hurricanes then suffered a double blow in pursuit of their target when openers Kieran Powell and Montcin Hodge both fell for five with 19 runs on the board before Thomas put on 27 with Amir Jangoo (10) for the third wicket to halt the slide.

When Thomas limped off 11 runs into a promising fourth-wicket stand with Hamilton, Warde arrived to extend the partnership to 55 and inject further hope into the Hurricanes chase.

Fast bowler Anderson Phillip hit Hamilton in front to break the stand but Cornwall resisted, belting three fours and sixes in a 44-ball cameo.

Warde’s dismissal, however, signalled another shift in the momentum as Red Force narrowly missed out on key points.