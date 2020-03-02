Inmate escapes from Mazaruni Prison

A PRISONER who was serving time for larceny at the Mazaruni Prison, escaped from the facility on Saturday.

According to Director of Prison (ag) Gladwin Samuels, the officer-in-charge of the Mazaruni Prison, Senior Superintendent (ag) Kofi David reported that the prisoner, one Christopher Punch, escaped from the facility on Saturday some time after 14:20 hours.

He said that based on what David reported, Punch was signed out to labour on the farms, attending to the animals and so on, which is a critical task, even during this period of heightened security.

Punch was serving time for four counts of “larceny of a motor cycle”, and is serving four consecutive two-year sentences.

He also has one count of attempted larceny, for which he was sentenced to one year in prison. This latter sentence is being served concurrently with one of the two-year sentences. An investigative team is examining the matter.