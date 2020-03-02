Exxon pursues fourth development project

EXXONMOBIL affiliate, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Ltd. (EEPGL), has applied to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to undertake the Hammerhead Development Project, with facilities for petroleum production expected to last at least 20 years.

This marks the pursuit of Exxon’s fourth development project, with Liza Phase I and Liza Phase II already approved, and Payara awaiting approval.

The Hammerhead discovery, announced in August 2018, encountered approximately 197 feet of high-quality, oil-bearing sandstone reservoir. International oil-and- gas research firm, Wood Mackenzie, had suggested back in 2018 that ExxonMobil and Guyana had “hit jackpot” with the discovery.

In a public notice issued on Sunday, the EPA sought to notify the public that the project will be implemented in multiple stages, which will include well drillings and completions; and the mobilisation and installation of subsea equipment, umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF).

There will also be the installation of a Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) facility, as well as production operations, and decommissioning.

According to the EPA, “The proposed project will be undertaken in the marine offshore environment within Guyana’s territorial waters, and would require land-based activities for support at marine shore bases.” .

In keeping with the Environmental Protection Act No. 11, 1996, the EPA says, an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for development must first be provided before any decision is made as project could have significant impacts on the environment.

As such, through the notice, it is inviting members of the public to make written submissions, within 28 days of the publishing of the notice, highlighting any question and matters they require to be considered in the EIA.

It goes on to explain that EEPGL, as the Operator, holds a 45 per cent interest in the Stabroek Block, while Hess Guyana Exploration Ltd, holds another 30 per cent interest, and CNOOC Nexen Petroleum Guyana Limited the remaining 25 per cent.