Cottoy hundred not enough as Pride win big

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) – Keron Cottoy’s maiden first-class hundred was in vain as Test seamer Kemar Roach snatched a six-wicket haul to spearhead Barbados Pride’s emphatic 127-run victory over Windward Islands Volcanoes.

Resuming the final day at Kensington Oval on 73 for three, Volcanoes were dismissed for 271 in their second innings about 20 minutes before tea.

Cottoy, batting at number seven, struck a superb unbeaten 103 while Alick Athanaze chipped in with 33 at number three and Ryan John made 28.

Entering with his side in trouble at 100 for five, Cottoy struck a dozen fours and four sixes off 114 balls in just over 2-½ hours, to keep the innings afloat.

Roach, with two wickets in the first innings, finished with six for 84 to end the sixth-round encounter with match figures of eight for 147.

Fast bowler Keon Harding supported with three for 65 to follow up his two wickets in the first innings and move his season tally to 28.

Much of Volcanoes’ hopes of a miracle rested on veteran Devon Smith but he failed to add to his overnight 16, falling to the fifth delivery of the day when he was lbw to Roach before the visitors had also added.

Three wickets then went down for 41 runs to leave Volcanoes stumbling on 114 for six before lunch and they needed a 46-run seventh-wicket stand between Cottoy and John to reach the interval without further loss.

Cottoy also put on 50 for the eighth wicket with Ray Jordan (10) and 45 for the last with Josh Thomas (15) as Volcanoes resisted in the second session.