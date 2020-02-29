UG females win Forbes Burnham windball cricket title

UNIVERSITY of Guyana Trojans female cricket team stormed to victory in the Forbes Burnham Foundation/National Sports Commission/Al Sport and Tour Promotions ‘Hit it for 50’ School Windball Cricket competition recently at the National Gymnasium.

The Trojans were always favourites in the competition as they kept winning games in the round-robin battle.

The fifth and decisive win was against Camille’s Academy.

UG batted first and scored 146-0 in their six overs. Keisha Fraser stormed to a match-high 87 after she exploded with 10 sixes

Most Valuable Player of the competition, Akaze Thompson, supported with 42.

In their turn in the middle, Camille’s Academy were restricted to 105-1. S. Raghoo led the attack with 52, while Tamika Simon supported with 30.

Camille’s Academy had won against Cummings Lodge Secondary in another clash. Cummings Lodge batted first and reached 74-2 with E. Mentore scoring 38, while Camille’s Academy replied with 76-2 after Simons had hit 34.

In the male division, the New Central High lost twice. They went down to the Business School and Cummings Lodge Secondary.

Against Business School, they batted first and scored 89-4 with Deonarine Tiwari hitting 32, but hardball cricketer Ezekiel Wilson took 3-14. In reply, another of the Business School’s established cricketers Jeffrey Blair struck 62 to lead the side to 92-0.

In the other clash, New Central High batted first and tallied 91-1. Again it was Tiwari who led the attack. His 60 propelled the school to 91-1, but Josh Alves struck 58 to lift Cummings Lodge to 95-2.

The tournament is set to resume on Wednesday with the knockout stage of the male competition.