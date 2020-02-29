Permaul’s match-haul of 15 for 77 propels Jaguars to three-day win

FLORENCE HALL, Jamaica (CMC) – Veteran left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul wrecked Jamaica Scorpions with a career-best 15-wicket match-haul, as Guyana Jaguars pulled off a seven-wicket victory inside three days here yesterday.

On a dramatic day at the Trelawny Multi-Purpose Stadium when 16 wickets clattered, the 30-year-old Permaul finished with 15 for 77 to propel Jaguars to their third win in six matches in the Regional Four-Day Championship.

No such finish was envisaged when rain wiped out nearly the entire morning session, allowing just two overs.

After lunch, fast bowler Marquino Mindley (3-68) snatched two of the last three Jaguars wickets to fall for 17 runs as the visitors were bowled out for 304 after resuming the morning on 287 for six.

However, Permaul then scythed through the Scorpions second innings to claim a career-best innings haul of eight for 18, to spectacularly topple the hosts for a meagre 111 in quick time.

Again, there was no hint of the carnage to come when captain John Campbell blasted 66 off 77 deliveries in an opening stand of 75 with Alwyn Williams (18).

But once Permaul bowled Williams, the floodgates opened and Scorpions stunningly lost 10 wickets for 36 runs.

Set 24 for victory late in the day, off-spinner Jamie Merchant claimed three for eight to take some of the shine off Jaguars’ win before they eventually stumbled home.

Left-hander Campbell, on the hunt for form following a string of low scores, dominated the Jaguars bowling with six fours as Scorpions looked to erase their first innings deficit of 88 runs.

The turning point came, however, when Williams missed a swing at Permaul’s second delivery and lost his leg-stump and with 10 runs added, Jermaine Blackwood (6) holed out to long on off Permaul.

Off the very next delivery, left-hander Paul Palmer missed a defensive stroke and was bowled first ball by Permaul and when Campbell edged a drive at the same bowler and was caught by captain Leon Johnson moving low to his left at first slip, Scorpions were reeling on 94 for four at tea.

Permaul then continued his dismantling of the Scorpions innings after tea as the last six wickets went down for 17 runs for the home team to be all out for 111.