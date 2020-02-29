McKinnon returned as president of GSSF

RYAN McKinnon was returned as president of the Guyana Sport Shooting Foundation (GSSF), following last Friday’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at the Grand Coastal Inn.

McKinnon delivered opening remarks and renewed his commitment to safety in the sport and affirmed the foundation’s shift to community work as well as sports.

He reflected on 2019 as being another good year and congratulated GSSF and thanked all members for their continued support in promoting sport shooting and expressed the hope to continue building the sport and to focus on safety.

Secretary of the Foundation and former GSSF president, Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon, delivered a comprehensive report on the 2019 activities of the GSSF including affiliation to local and international bodies.

She touched on key topics such as general firearm safety, increased membership growth, continuous monthly training courses, the various sport shooting disciplines currently encompassed, donations made, general outreach to supporting agencies, shooting range access, support programmes and the ongoing development of the sport of shooting in Guyana.

The Report of the External Auditors, along with the Financial Statement of the GSSF, was presented by the Foundation’s treasurer, Ray Beharry, to the membership and this was duly adopted at the AGM.

The External Audit of the Financial Statement was duly conducted and issued by Auditor, Mr Harryram Parmesar, from the Parmesar Audit Firm. Another significant aspect of the AGM was the two motions which were unanimously carried.

The Returning Officer appointed Captain Roul Bhudu, duly declared the board and positions therein vacant and commenced elections for a new Board of Directors of the GSSF.

Following the transparent electoral process, the members listed below were duly elected to serve on the Board of Directors of the Guyana Sport Shooting Foundation for the term 2020 to 2022 as announced and ratified by the Returning Officer, Bhudu.