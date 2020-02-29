Lennox ‘Too Sharp’ Allen to fight for WBA Super Middleweight title on April 11

By Rawle Toney

GUYANA’S Lennox ‘Too Sharp’ Allen on April 11 will clash with Cuban David Morrell Jr, for the World Boxing Association (WBA) Super Middleweight title, at the Minneapolis Armory.

The 35-year-old Allen, the country’s highest ranked/rated fighter on the international scenes, vaunts a perfect ring-record of 22 wins, 14 of which came by way of TKO, as well as one draw from his 23 outings.

His latest win, a unanimous decision victory over Derrick Webster, saw him claim the WBA’s Gold title at the Super Middleweight division last year.

Allen, in an exclusive interview with Chronicle Sport, said that he’s in perfect shape for the up-coming fight, which represents everything he has been working for in his entire career.

“This is my first fight in 2020, and I’m trying to make it a good one. People always ask, ‘how important is this fight to you?’ Every fight at this level is important. I’m here trying to make my name one of the biggest names in the 168-division and hopefully, I open a lot of eyes this year and April 11 is going to be the first step in accomplishing what I want in the (Super Middleweight) division,” Allen said from his base in Brooklyn, New York.

Asked about his preparation for the fight, the unbeaten Guyanese fighter said that he’s in perfect condition, telling Chronicle Sport that “camp is going great …we’re at eight weeks. I never stop training, so I’ve been training way before we finalised this fight, so I’ve been two steps ahead. I’ve been working hard, camp is going great as I said, I’m injury-free, so I’m just ready to fight!”

Morrell Jr is the WBA’s No. 3-ranked Super Middleweight contender. A native of Cuba now fighting out of Minneapolis, Morrell recently joined the pro ranks after winning 130 of 132 amateur bouts.

Morrell turned pro last August with a blowout win over Yendris Rodriguez Valdez at the Armory. He recently signed a long-term contract with Warriors Boxing of South Florida and Russia-based Ural Promotions.

Morrell’s manager, legendary promoter Luis DeCubas, was full of praises for the Cuban, calling him “a dynamic young gun, who is going to be a superstar in our sport”.

“Morrell’s amateur record is stunning. To tell you the truth, in the ring he reminds me of a young Sugar Ray Robinson, who fittingly fought at the Armory in his prime. Minnesota boxing fans are in for a treat to see the start of a ring career we expect to soar,” DeCubas said.

The Allen/Morell fight will be on the same card as the Jamal ‘Shango’ James (26-1, 12 KOs) versus Thomas Dulorme (25-3-1, 16 KOs) bout for the WBA Welterweight title. The bouts will be the headline events for a Premier Boxing Champions card on Fox.