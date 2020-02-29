Demerara crowned 2020 GCB/RUBiS U-17 Inter-county champions

… Berbice thrash U-15s at Everest ground

NATIONAL Youth player Mavindra Dindyal batted Demerara to the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB)/RUBiS Inter-county U-17 title, following a competitive final round match against Essequibo at the GCC ground, Bourda yesterday.

Demerara who entered the final round with 18.5 points, 10.1 more than the number 2-placed Berbice, posted 168 in 41.2 overs, batting first and had a mixed performance with Dindyal following up his MVP performance in the last match, with a well-constructed 40 off 45 with 4 fours and a six.

The Windies youth batsman was the lone batting star for his team, as a few others managed to chip in with bits-and-pieces contributions as spinner Ryan Atkinson returned 3-33 with skipper Aryan Persaud also grabbed 3 wickets.

The combined efforts of Persaud and Atkinson ensured that the Demerara batsmen, apart from stylish Dindyal, who is in a class of his own; never got off to the required start.

Cashing in on a gettable total was never that easy for Essequibo, who were mowed down for 134 runs in 45.5 overs, after struggling all innings. Ronaldo Scouten, who did well with the ball in the last round, was the primary scorer for his team with a brisk 34 0ff 30 balls with four massive sixes.

No other batsman managed to reach 20 before or after Scouten launched his brutal onslaught in the middle overs. With a low target to defend and a dismal outing by their opponents, Demerara, thanks mainly to Rudranauth Kissoon’s guile (4-25), helped keep his team in the hunt.

The second match at the Everest ground had a bit of action also, as Berbice surged to an 8-wicket win over their opponents the Select U-15. The young side were kept to 97 after battling for 40.3 overs, with Nicholas Shoepersaud the top-scorer with 27.

Honours went to all-rounder Leon Cecil, who spun his way to magical figures of 6-14 from 9.3 overs while junior national all-rounder Johnathan Rampersaud chipped in with 3-29 from 10 overs.

Berbice openers Mahendra Gopilal stroked 54 off 53 deliveries with 8 fours to set the tone while Hemendra Gordyal struck an unbeaten 30 to see his team over the ropes with ease; ending on 98-2 from 21.4 overs. (Clifton Ross)