Nursing director back on the job at GPHC

MINISTER of Public Health, Volda Lawrence, on Thursday, confirmed that Director of Nursing at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) has returned on the job, while GPHC CEO, Brigadier (ret’d) George Lewis, said he would not be commenting on the outcome of the investigations into the allegations against the director for inappropriate conduct against a nursing staff.

Lawrence had confirmed last month that the investigations had concluded and that the sanctions, if any, were expected to be subsequently handed down.

However, the nursing director, in a letter through his lawyers, has indicated that the director and other staff were not found culpable of several allegations of mistreatment made by the nursing staff, who alleged that she was made to disrobe and have her underwear inspected by a senior staff on December 5, 2019, for proof of her menstrual cycle.

The accusation alleged that the action was carried out based on instructions from the nursing director. The director had been sent on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

“An investigation was done and an investigative report was submitted. Persons were briefed on the investigation and wherever necessary, any action would have already been initiated,” Lewis explained.

However, when asked if the nursing director and other staff were acquitted of the accusations, Lewis would only offer: “I would not say that.”

Lewis said he considers the issue concluded.

“Why is the media pursuing this matter? The HR would have called in all persons involved, briefed them on what is the findings of the investigations, that was done some time ago, more than two weeks ago,” Lewis said.

Minister Lawrence, however, noted that she only found out about the nursing director returning on the job through unofficial channels and is awaiting an official report on the situation from the hospital’s board.

“I was told, unofficially, a couple days ago that he was back on the job. I am waiting for the [GPHC] Board [of Directors] to now send something to me based on the report and the findings of the report. I am not aware that there has been a board meeting since that receipt of the report,” Lawrence noted.

The allegations by the nurse became public after an anonymous post was shared by social media personality Melissa Atwell.

Atwell was earlier this month sent a “cease and desist” letter from law firm which claimed to be representing the nursing director, which informed that the director was not found culpable of any of the allegations against him.

“We are instructed that a full investigation into these allegations was done by the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, and there was no liability found on the part of our client or any other staff member of the GPHC,” the letter read.