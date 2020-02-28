Aurora gets $40.3M modern police station

By Indrawattie Natram

PUBLIC Security Minister, Khemraj Ramjattan, on Thursday, commissioned a state-of-the-art, two-storey police station at Aurora, Region Two. The station was constructed at a cost of G$40.3 M and is equipped with additional rooms to deal with domestic violence cases and for witness protection.

Addressing members of the Guyana Police Force, staff from the Region Two Administration and residents, the minister said the commissioning of the station is yet another promise delivered by the Coalition Government.

He said the Government of Guyana is committed to investing in the Guyana Police Force capital work programme aimed at providing effective policing throughout Guyana. The Government of Guyana, through the Ministry of Public Security, was happy to partner with the Inter- American Development Bank through the Citizens Security Strengthening Programme to construct as well as rehabilitate police stations throughout Guyana.

According to the minister, G$380M was expended to improve the environment around 18 police stations countrywide, noting that only 12 are completed to date. In Region Two, the Suddie Police Station was also rehabilitated at a cost of $14.7M with G$6M being spent to furnish the two stations.

The Parika and Baramita Police stations are expected to be rehabilitated soon under similar programmes.

The minister, therefore, congratulated all major stakeholders who were involved in the completion of the police stations and called on police ranks to maintain the building. He also called upon residents to co-operate with the police as they discharge their duties to society.

Commissioner of Police, Leslie James, during his address, said the Guyana Police Force is satisfied with the remodelling of the stations. He said the entire Guyana Police Force is undergoing a transformation geared at providing a safer environment for citizens. He also called on police officers within ‘G’ Division to continue to serve Essequibians with the same zest as before.

Commander of ‘G’ Division, Cystral Robinson, said the remodelling of the Aurora Police Station was awarded to Rajubir and Sons Contracting Service.

Robinson said the station has an Identification Parade room, equipped with a one-way mirror, a waiting area for victims, living quarters for female and male police ranks, a case management room, CID area, a traffic department and rooms for female prisoners.

The ID parade room, she said, has a one-way mirror, the first of its kind for ‘G’ division. This method assures comfort and security for the victims seeking justice. According to the commander, this will help CID ranks to effectively conduct their investigations in a more comfortable manner; hence, avoiding anyone tampering with witnesses. The building will be powered by solar panels.

Also attending the commissioning ceremony was Regional Executive Officer, Denis Jaikarran.