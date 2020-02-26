Permaul, Bishoo to serve as senior captain and vice-captain of Albion Cricket Club

WEST Indies spinner Veerasammy Permaul was re-appointed as captain of the Albion Community Centre Cricket Club’s first division team, while fellow regional spinner Devendra Bishoo would serve as his deputy.

The newly elected executives of the club under the presidency of Vemen Walter met recently and named the club’s various sub-committees, captains and vice-captains for 2020.

In the event that both Permaul and Bishoo are unavailable, Gudakesh Motie or Anthony Bramble would lead the team. Sharaz Ramcharran was selected to captain the club’s second division team with Adrian Sukhwa as his deputy. Berbice U-15 wicketkeeper/batsman Rayaad Karim would captain the club’s U-21 team with National U-19 left-arm spinner Kelvin Umroa set to serve as vice-captain.

Karim and National Under-17 batsman Sarwan Chaitnarine are the captain and vice-captain respectively of the U-19 team while Tameshwar Mahadeo would captain the U-17 team with Damien Cecil set to serve as vice-captain.

Cecil is the club’s U-15 captain with Kumar Deopersaud as the vice-captain while Devin Lalbehari and Ritesh Natoor are the captain and vice-captain respectively of the club’s U-13 team.

Outar will manage the teams with Prem Khanai and David Brijbhokan providing assistance.

Meanwhile, the Club’s Selection Committee will be chaired by Walter and will include vice-president and former Guyana U-19 and Berbice Senior Inter-County off-spinner Orvin Mangru and Roger McDonald, along with the manager and captain of the team in question.

Walter and Outar will represent the club at the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) level while Outar and Mangru will be the club’s two representatives on the Albion Community Centre Council.

Imtiaz Baccus, the club’s assistant secretary/treasurer, heads the Disciplinary Committee, with schoolteacher Prem Khanai and Albion Estate’s Production Manager Karamchand Harripersaud selected as the other members.

Mangru would chair the Cricket Development Committee, with Khanai and West Indies leg-spinner Bishoo making up the reminder of the committee.

Treasurer David Brijbhokan, also a schoolteacher, is the chairman of the Fund-raising Committee which also comprises Baccus, Mangru, Khanai and Harripersaud.

This committee will be allowed to incorporate other members.

Meanwhile, Brijbhokan was also re-appointed as the Club’s Public Relations Officer (PRO).