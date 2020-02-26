Hickerson wins Open Singles title at Forbes Burnham Memorial TT

ORIN Hickerson was crowned champion of the Open Singles division on the final night of Forbes Burnham Memorial Table Tennis Championships, played on Tuesday evening at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

Hickerson, who stopped former Senior National champion Nigel Bryan by a score of 4-1 (11-7, 11-9, 5-11, 11-5, 11-9) in their semi-final clash on Monday night, was able to get past Elishaba Johnson in the final.

Johnson, who had defeated Johnathan Van Lange in both the U-21 and ‘B’ division finals, got past the 13-year-old for a third time on Tuesday night. He had reached the semi-finals after defeating Isaiah Layne 4-1 (11-8, 6-11, 11-9, 18-16).

Van Lange had gotten the better of Paul Meusa 4-0 (11-8, 11-8, 11-6, 12-10) in their quarterfinal clash. The teenager though could not prevail over Johnson in the semis, although he was leading 2-1 early in their best-in-five clash (12-10, 9-11, 11-9, 7-11, 5-11, 6-11).

Johnson, who turned 21 this month, opened the final with a victory, but the more experienced Hickerson was able to rally back with aggressive backhands and long serves to win four straight games (6-11, 11-9, 11-9, 11-6 and 11-8).

Bryan and Van Lange were crowned joint third-place finishers.

Members of the Forbes Burnham Foundation later presented the winners with their trophies.