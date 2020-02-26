GRA seizes smuggled chicken, alcohol in crackdown

…man suing for wrongful arrest positively identified

LARGE quantities of smuggled chicken and alcohol were confiscated by the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) during an intelligence-led operation. An alleged smuggler, who was reportedly caught with the contraband is currently before the court, while two others are being pursued, having being positively identified – among them one who just days ago filed a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against the Revenue Authority.

In a statement on Tuesday, GRA disclosed that officers from its Law Enforcement and Investigation Division (LEID) successfully detained a motor vehicle containing a large quantity of chicken and alcohol during an early-morning operation last Thursday.

According to the GRA, smuggled items were found stashed in a motor lorry at Dazzell Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara. At the time of the operation, six suspects were spotted; however, five managed to evade the law enforcers.

The LEID officers, however, were able to apprehend the sixth individual, who was later identified as Fazaad Hameed.

“Mr Hameed was previously apprehended in a similar operation at Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara where uncustomed goods were also confiscated,” the GRA disclosed, while noting that it has initiated court proceedings against the alleged smuggler.

While five of the suspected smugglers managed to escape, the GRA said its LEID officers positively identified two of the men.

“In the course of operations, the LEID was also able to positively identify two other known smugglers among the five escapees, both of whom were previously apprehended by the Revenue Authority for knowingly dealing with uncustomed goods and are facing charges in the courts,” the revenue body explained.

It stated that legal proceedings for these offences are in keeping with the provision of the Customs Act, Chapter 82:01, with the overall objective being to curtail smuggling and similar activities that are intended to defraud the state of revenue.

As it continues this “relentless” campaign, the Revenue Authority is encouraging members of the public to be forthcoming with information about persons and businesses involved, aiding or abetting these illegal activities. Information can be reported to the LEID hotline 227-6060 ext 3204, GRA noted.

Earlier this month, GRA was “slapped” with a $4M lawsuit by a suspected smuggler for wrongful arrest and false imprisonment.

According to the claimant, in December 2019, he was wrongfully arrested by GRA officers while in the vicinity of Mahaica Public Road, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara. He was driving his friend’s motor vehicle at the time. According to the man, though he was taken into custody, the GRA officers did not inform him of the charge or allegation levelled against him, although he had repeatedly asked.