Commonwealth Observer Group arrives in Guyana

AN 11-member Observer Group from the Commonwealth has arrived in Guyana to observer pre-election, polling day and post-election activities to ensure that they are in keeping with Guyana’s laws, and its regional and international commitments.

The team, led by Chair of the Commonwealth Observer Group, former Prime Minister of Barbados, Owen Arthur, arrived in Georgetown on February 23, 2020 and began their briefing programme on Sunday.

On February 19, staff from the Commonwealth Secretariat arrived in advance of the Group to observe the early voting of the disciplined services on February, 21, 2020.

Over the next three days, they will all continue to meet with key stakeholders including the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), political parties, civil society, the media, the police, citizens and other international observers.

In a release, the former Prime Minister stated that the group was constituted following an invitation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in November.

The team comprises 11 eminent persons drawn from across the different regions of the Commonwealth including Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, Europe and the Pacific. They bring a wealth of experience from across the social and political spectrum with expertise in the fields of politics, election management, laws, the media, gender, civil society and human rights.

“Our mandate is to observe and evaluate the electoral process independently and impartially. We will assess the pre-election environment, polling day activities and the post-election period and consider the various factors impinging on the credibility of the electoral process as a whole. We will then report on whether it has been conducted in line with Guyana’s national legislation, as well as the country’s regional and international commitments,” the observer group said.

This marks the seventh consecutive election that the Commonwealth has observed in Guyana. It believes that its presence affirms the support of the Commonwealth to this country and its democratic processes.

On Elections Day, the Group will observe the opening, voting, closing, counting and the results management processes.

On this note, Arthur advised: “We are aware of the significance of these elections to the people of Guyana and we call on all stakeholders to demonstrate commitment to a peaceful, transparent, credible and inclusive election.”

The Chair of the Commonwealth Observer Group stated that following Elections Day, an interim statement on the Group’s preliminary findings will be issued on March 4, 2020.

Meanwhile, a final report will then be prepared and submitted to the Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland, QC, and subsequently shared with relevant stakeholders and the public. The group will leave Guyana on March 9, 2020.

Arthur said he is greatly honoured to have been asked by the Commonwealth Secretary-General to lead the Commonwealth Observer Group to Guyana’s General and Regional Elections.

Those on his team include: Lebrechtta Nana Oye Bayne, Social Economist and Gender Expert (Antigua and Barbuda); Sir Gerald A. Watt KCN, QC, Speaker of the House of Representatives (Antigua and Barbuda); Lisa Shoman, former Foreign Minister and Tribunal Judge and Senior Counsel (Belize); Josephine Tamai, Chief Elections Officer (Belize); John Hendra, former United Nations Assistant Secretary-General (Canada); Gitobu Imathiu Imanyara, former MP (Kenya); Mitra Vasisht, Ambassador of India (Retired) (India); Sarah Fradgley, Media Expert (New Zealand/UK); and Dr. Paikiasothy Saravanamuttu, Executive Director, Centre for Policy Alternatives (Sri Lanka) and Stephen John Hiscock, Retired Diplomat (UK).