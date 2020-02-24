Weinstein found guilty of rape and sex assault by a Manhattan jury

“He kept coming at me,” said Sciorra, the first Weinstein accuser to testify against him at a criminal trial. “I felt overpowered because he was very big. … I was just trying to get away from him and he put my hands over my head to hold me back, and he got on top of me and he raped me.”

Mann, who spent three days on the witness stand, told jurors how the disgraced Hollywood mogul raped her inside his room at The DoubleTree Hotel in Manhattan’s Midtown East on March 18, 2013.