Republic Revelry…Thousands celebrate Guyana’s 50th Republic Anniversary

By Naomi Parris

GUYANESE of every colour, race, religion and creed came out in their numbers to celebrate Guyana’s 50th Republic Anniversary (Mashramani) on Sunday, creating a kaleidoscope of colours through the streets of Georgetown.

Though the Mashramani costume and float parade was delayed as a result of light showers in the earlier part of the day, nothing stopped the revellers from turning out in their thousands for the historic celebration.

The annual parade started on Carifesta Avenue led by the Ministry of the Presidency’s band, which set the stage for the other bands that followed and ended at D’Urban Park.

It was a celebration of Guyana’s rich and diverse culture as the different organisations and government ministries commanded the attention of onlookers with their bands as they revelled through the crowds with their extravagant costumes and creative floats reflecting the country’s development since 1970.

Meanwhile, Guyanese and foreigners alike were seen gyrating to the sounds of soca and sweet steel pan music; it was a grand day full of festivities as the old, young and in-betweens joined the revellers in dancing and singing.

Where it all began

Mashramani is an Amerindian word which means ‘celebration after cooperative work.’ In 1966, when Guyana became an independent nation, the first-ever Mashramani celebration was held in the mining town of Linden and was dubbed the Independence Carnival. However, in 1970, when Guyana became a republic, a newly formed committee later changed the name to Mashramani.

The unique name-change only added to the excitement for residents as the first ‘Mash’ on February 23, 1970 is said to have pulled one of the largest crowds in Linden. The event saw thousands of outsiders swarming the mining town to have a taste of the experience.

However, after realising how much attraction Mashramani was getting, a government official had several discussions with the Jaycees Republican Committee, the committee which was formed to organise ‘Mash’ in Linden, to take the event to the capital city – Georgetown.

Approval was then granted by the then President, the late Forbes Burnham for Mashramani to be a national event for the republic celebration. The approval saw ‘Mash’ activities rotated among Linden, Berbice and Georgetown.

Mashramani is one of Guyana’s most anticipated events, as it is the festival which sees the six people of Guyana coming together to celebrate, eat, and showcase their talents, as the event allows the young designers, makeup artists, dancers , choreographers, masqueraders calypsonians, chutney artistes and soca artistes to showcase their different talents during the ‘Mash’ season.

Guyana is celebrating her 50th Republic Anniversary

Held under the theme, ‘Guyana Together; Reflect, Celebrate and Transform,’ the streets were filled with an aura of nostalgia amid the gyrating and masquerading as many looked back on how the country has been transformed as an economy and a nation.

Among the young people, a few stalwarts were seen clad in the colours of the country’s flag — The Golden Arrowhead; some were dressed even swankier than others, making dresses, hats, bags and even shoes out of the country’s flag.

A few overseas-based Guyanese also returned to their homeland to feel the sweet breeze, drink some coconut water and vibe to the tunes of local artistes as they paraded with the various bands.

This year’s Mashramani celebration was said to be one of the largest, since persons journeyed from Linden, Berbice, Parika, Lethem and other far-flung areas to participate in the parade.

The parade also saw a number of tourists, some of whom had visited before and returned to celebrate again. The event also saw a few first-timers who vowed to return to the celebrate the country’s 51st Anniversary.