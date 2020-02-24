CSSP’s Rapid Impact Project continues to take shape

– $1.6M hard court, kitchen commissioned

MINISTER of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan, on Friday, officially commissioned a $1.6M hard court and a kitchen at the multi-purpose community development centre in Kildonan Village, while his team also commissioned a basketball court in Kilcoy-Chesney– all villages in East Berbice-Corentyne.

The projects were executed via a partnership between the International Development Bank (IDB) and the Government of Guyana through the Ministry of Public Security under the Citizen Security Strengthening Programme’s (CSSP) Rapid Impact Project.

At a simple ceremony, the Public Security Minister said he was pleased to see young people making full use of the facility. It was explained that the project targets at-risk neighborhoods, and provide safe spaces where young people, in particular, can be meaningfully engaged in sports and other recreational activities.

“The goal is to provide safer communities for everyone…By providing lighting in communities, it become safer; by strengthening the police force, we can make the communities safer, but what many don’t realize is, if we have preventative measures that take away from negative thoughts and activities, that is even better and makes everyone’s job easier. This is why when the project was initially being touted, we agreed right away because we saw the benefits like what you have told me here today,” Minister Ramjattan said.

He continued that Guyana is ‘going places’ and because of the anticipated oil wealth, many are spreading propaganda that the government will enrich themselves and leave the residents empty handed.

“Don’t be fooled, Guyana is blessed with good management of its resources. Those that are painting negative pictures want to come into power and will say and do anything, but you– the people– have seen what a small project like this has done to your community – crime is down, you are safer, just imagine what more we will be able to achieve with that wealth,” the Public Security Minister told the residents.

In concluding, the minister appealed to the youths and the community to continue in the spirit of unity and cooperation.

The Minister, after cutting the ceremonial ribbon with assistance from a child, was able to sample pastries made by students of a cooking class that benefitted from the kitchen. Minister Ramjattan noted that he was pleasantly surprised by the taste and that the combination of sports and snacks is excellent as they complement each other.

Over at Kilcoy-Chesney, a basketball court was rehabilitated as well as sporting equipment and a slasher was provided. The slasher was requested by the community to help maintain a playground that is usually unkempt and prevented youths from accessing the facility. Feedback from the community officer for the area said they have seen a remarkable increase in the number of youths at the facility for various disciplines of sports. This, he explained, will now allow them to mold the youths and keep them engaged, thereby leaving no room for idle time and criminal activities.

For Regions Five and Six, so far four of the six projects undertaken have been completed to the tune of $7.6M. These are for the communities of Angoy’s Avenue in New Amsterdam, Adelphi and Canefield in East Canje, Kilcoy-Chesney and Kildonan, both on the Corentyne.