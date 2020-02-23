Throwing it back to a Linden Mashramani

MASHRAMANI has its genesis in the mining town of Linden and will serve as one of the achievements Lindeners will forever boast about. It was in 1966 that the first Mashramani float parade brought alive Arvida Road now known as Republic Avenue and thousands of Lindeners spectated the energetic and hyped performance of the revellers, dancers and controllers of the gigantic, colourful and eye-catching floats.

Before 1970 however, Mashramani was dubbed an Independence Carnival, in recognition of Guyana gaining independence. This occurred for four years, before the transition of the festivity to a Republican Carnival, which was then followed by the name change to Mashramani. At this time, it was coordinated by a social group- the Jaycees- and the Jaycees Republic Celebration Committee was later formed to further ensure that it was well organised and supported. It was not only Lindeners who supported the celebration, but all residents of Region 10 and thousands of Guyanese who journeyed to the mining town just to get a glimpse of the floats.

Selected as Chairman of the Committee was the late Basil Butcher, former West Indies batsman. Jim Blackman was appointed as deputy. Other members were Wordsworth McAndrew, Arthur Seymour and Adrian Thompson. It was suggested to Butcher, who was recently laid to rest, that the name ‘Carnival’ be changed to make it something more indigenous to Linden, as there were carnivals all across the world. It was suggested that an Amerindian name be chosen. A popular Amerindian resident in Linden, Mr. Allan Fieldlow, was contacted; Fieldlow later had discussions with his grandfather, who described a type of festival that was held by Amerindians whenever they gathered to celebrate a special event.

The event he said, was like “Muster Many” (or Mashirimehi in Amerindian) and sounded in Arawak like Mashramani; steps were taken to confirm this and it was later unanimously decided that ‘Mashramani’ will be the name of the grand republic celebration.

The unique name change only added to the excitement for residents as the first ‘Mash,’ On February 23, 1970, is said to have pulled one of the largest crowds in Linden. Thousands of outsiders swarmed the mining town to be part of the gyrating, celebrating, drinking and imbibing. It was indeed celebration after hard work. Many journeyed from Kwakwani, Ituni, Aroaima and Everton to take the festivity by storm. Coastlanders came in their hundreds as they no longer had to journey through the Demerara River, but travelled by bus on the relatively new Soesdyke-Linden Highway, which was opened up to traffic in 1968. It was a colourful bonanza with as large as 1000-strong bands following the huge floats which transformed Mackenzie into an array of colours and sheer energy. Revellers followed the sweet soca music all the way to the Mackenzie Sports Club Ground, where the judging took place and the partying continued. It was three days of pure frolic and fun Transitioning

After realising how much traction Mashramani was getting, Mr. David Singh, a government official, held discussions with the Jaycees Committee about bringing the event to Georgetown, the nation’s capital.

Approval was also given by then President Forbes Burnham for it to be a national event for the republic celebration. This approval was given and ‘Mash’ activities were rotated among Linden, Berbice and Georgetown, while the float parade remained in Georgetown. This transition occurred in 1976 and Lindeners did not easily give up their celebration. They supported the ‘Mash’ activities in Georgetown to the maximum and put out 1000 to 2000-strong bands. Linden also sent a delegate to represent the mining town at the ‘Mash’ Pageant every year and on many occasions the crown returned home. After many years, Linden stake- holders decided that the celebrations return to the township. It was in 2006 that the first ‘Linden Mash’ was held and has been an annual event ever since. It is usually held on the Sunday after the 23rd February.

For this jubilee year celebration, Mashramani was launched in Linden last October. This was of great significance to the people of Linden, and the Ministry of Social Cohesion , Department of Culture, was highly praised for the initiative. Scores of Lindeners came out at the bus park to join in the celebration, which started off with a road parade which incorporated costume bands, a drum corps and steel orchestra.