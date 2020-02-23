Protected Areas Commission lauds Guyana on Republic Jubilee

GUYANA became a Republic on February 23, 1970, and was officially named ‘The Cooperative Republic of Guyana’. Therefore, on Sunday February 23, 2020 our nation will celebrate 50 years as a Republic, otherwise dubbed its Republic Jubilee. Guyana has much to be proud of and much to celebrate. The Protected Areas Commission (PAC) is pleased to have joined the celebrations by hosting its ‘Garden Rhythms – The Republic Edition’ event. That activity, held on February 8, 2020, saw the mixing of different ethnicities and cultures, in addition to a general celebratory environment and atmosphere of joy and pride. This is one of the PAC’s wishes for Guyana as we celebrate our 50th Republic Anniversary.

Fifty years is certainly a long time and a significant number of years to have been a Republic. Therefore, in this the 50th year, the PAC’s wish is for all of Guyana to become even more patriotic and take more pride in this country’s national patrimony. Our national patrimony is what will be used to promote us as a South American and CARICOM force and also bring great wealth to our lands.

The PAC is proud of its mandate to safeguard Guyana’s protected areas and it is our wish for Guyana’s 50th Republic Anniversary that all Guyanese will be enthusiastic about this country’s national patrimony, guarding and preserving it for future generations. The hope is for Guyanese to take pride in, become more vigilant, and also contribute to protecting these areas which are our natural heritage. This is an additional opportunity for the citizenry to learn more about these areas and sites. Further, the PAC calls on all of Guyana to not only work to safeguard and protect the country’s protected areas, but become familiar with other heritage sites, monuments and historical pieces.

We take this opportunity to remind you that Guyana’s National Protected Areas System covers 8.3 per cent of land within Guyana (18,158 km² or 42 times the size of Barbados). The areas by name include the Kaieteur National Park, the Kanuku Mountains and Shell Beach Protected Areas, Kanashen Amerindian Protected Area and the Iwokrama Programme Site. It also includes the National Park, Joe Vieira Park, the Zoological Park and the Botanical Gardens where over 100 species of birds can be found. HAPPY 50TH ANNIVERSARY TO THE COOPERATIVE REPUBLIC OF GUYANA!