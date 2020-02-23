Police seek known criminals in murder of Cuban

AS investigations continue into the murder of Cuban national, Ofredis Duarte Campos, police have narrowed their leads and are hunting for two known suspects.

Campos, 35, of 321 East Street, Georgetown, was killed on Thursday during an early morning attempted robbery while he was walking to his workplace– the Rossignol Butchery– located on Church Street, Georgetown.

According to police, the two suspects are known criminal characters who were previously accused of similar robberies.

Police also obtained CCTV footage from the scene of the crime.

Campos was walking along Cummings Street, between Middle and Quamina Streets, when two men rode up beside him and attempted to snatch his haversack.

While he was on the western parapet proceeding south on Cummings Street, Campos was confronted by the suspects on a red and white XR motorcycle which came from the opposite direction.

It was said that Campos put up a fight with the two men as he refused to let them take his belongings and, as a result, was shot three times before the bandits escaped on the motorcycle.

He sustained gunshot wounds to his right wrist, upper chest and under the chin. The bandits were unsuccessful in the robbery as all of the Cuban’s valuables were found in his possession.

He was pronounced dead at the Georgetown Public Hospital.