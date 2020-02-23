Parika Backdam drug bust: CANU searching for ‘Sancho’

…two arrested

Following Sunday’s drug bust in which more than 60 pounds of suspected cocaine along with a US$1M go-fast boat were seized by the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit(CANU), the anti-narcotics body has issued a wanted bulletin for known character Ryan Pemberton called ‘Sancho.’

CANU noted in a release that two men,Muneshwar Dusraj called ‘Bonny’ age 49 along with Latchman Sankar called ‘Jack’ age 35, were detained in connection with the drug bust.

The agency said that a darkly painted go-fast vessel was on Saturday afternoon intercepted with several parcels or bricks of suspected cocaine lodged in its bow.

CANU said it has received threats from Pemberton who resides at Alberttown in Georgetown.

CANU’s Deputy Head, Leslie Ramlall, said the operation was done over a two- week period and the success of the operation was as a result of the support the agency received from stakeholders. He said the operation on Saturday was conducted in the backdams of Parika where the quantity of narcotics along with a go-fast boat with two 250 horsepower engines were seized.

Further, a collection of strange spare parts were seized and the identity of the owner of the boat is known. “While we were on the operation after the seizure, we received a number of threats at the site from a known drug trafficker of Alberttown, issued a number of threats to CANU ranks while a cell phone was on speaker,” Ramlall said.

He said the man, said to be Pemberton, also threatened to shoot up CANU headquarters and Ramlall noted that threats of death were also made to several ranks of the unit.

But Ramlall had a message to drug traffickers.“I want to say to all traffickers out there that that will not deter CANU’s mandate; we are here to ensure the eradication of narcotics and Guyana remains free of the flow of narcotics and so we will be going after all the other associates who have intentions to threaten CANU ranks,” CANU’s deputy head said.

He said that all the drug traffickers who want to break war with CANU will be dealt with condignly.