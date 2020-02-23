Let us reflect on the hard work of our forefathers – M&CC

As a people we celebrate our Golden Jubilee under the theme: REFLECT, CELEBRATE AND TRANSFORM, it marks another memorable period of history. Let us reflect on the hard work and sacrifices of our forefathers and the contributions they made to national development. At this time it is necessary to ponder on the principles that have charted a course to goodness, success and economic prosperity.

Mashramani reminds us of our resilience, tenacity and patriotism as a people. On ‘Mash’ day, as we celebrate in fine style with float parades, masquerade bands, dancing to the music of accomplishments, steel pans and other music, we must be cognisant of the deeper meaning and symbolism of this event, so that we can fully appreciate its importance.

It is a time we should feel truly honored as Guyanese as we celebrate lets reflect on the true meaning of Mashramani and commit to working together to advance our City and our country. As we advance as an oil-producing nation there should be no room for division. We must advance the cause of unity for in unity there is strength. It is important that we do everything to ensure harmony and peace. Let our moto – One People, One Nation, One

Destiny – be reflected in the way we treat each other.

Happy Mashramani