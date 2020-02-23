Guyana celebrates 50th Republic anniversary

PRESIDENT David Granger joined with thousands of Guyanese at the D’Urban Park to witness the 50th Republic Anniversary flag-raising ceremony Saturday morning.

The event featured a cultural presentation, which celebrated national patrimony. This was followed by a military parade and the highlight hoisting of the Golden Arrowhead on the 180-foot flagpole.

First Lady, Sandra Granger; Prime Minister, Moses Nagamootoo and his wife, Sita, were among the delegation of Cabinet ministers and members of the diplomatic corps to witness the event.

This year, Republic Day is being celebrated under the theme “Guyana Together; Reflect, Celebrate and Transform”. Guyana became a republic on February 23, 1970.