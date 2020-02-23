Berbice students benefit from tech confab

TWO hundred students from Vryman’s Erven Secondary and the Berbice High School completed a two-day visit to STARR Computer, Brickdam, Georgetown, on Thursday when they were exposed to technologies and advice on the future of jobs in Guyana.

President of STARR Computer, Mike Mohan, told the students of the oil-and-gas sector and disruption to the economy that will change the future employment landscape by epic proportion.

“Most jobs that exist today will become non-existent over the next decade. Unfortunately, many jobs of the future do not exist today. And therefore, proper academicals and vocational education, technology field trips, seminars and webinars, podcast and social media, amongst others, will be important to fast track the preparation of our next generation to survive the new challenges ahead,” Mohan said.

He said STARR Computer is committed to shoulder its social responsibilities by extending its services to all educational institution and Guyanese of all age.

“We were honoured to host students of Vryman’s Erven Secondary School and, today, Berbice High School, totalling almost 200 attendees. At STARR, they had the opportunity to enjoy hands-on experience with new cutting-edge technologies. Most importantly, they had the opportunity to interact with some of our finest technology exports in the business. After all, they are the future of our country and we had to give them our best,” Mr. Mohan said.

He explained that students had the opportunity to enjoy hands-on experience with a range of computers, printers, point-of-sales appliances, power products, security options, scanners and projectors, and hardware accessories.

Of significant interest, he said, was the 3D Printers, robotic vacuum cleaner and educational Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) products.

“Many were fascinated with our drones and energy harnessing via solar panels. And the smartphones and smart TV were in a special category as the special spontaneous attraction,” he added.

Further, he said that STARR Computer is looking forward to participate in the future development of Smart classrooms in Guyana. “We ourselves were privileged to be trained by major manufactures including Samsung, Epson, HP and Lenovo to deploy these solutions.”

Many of the students expressed gratitude and noted that they were exposed to new ideas that they never thought of within their studies.