Region Two servicemen vote early

…say process was smooth, no hiccups

THE atmosphere at polling stations in G Division (Essequibo Coast-Essequibo Islands) was one of calmness with no reports of any hiccups as members of the disciplined forces cast their ballots on Friday.

The three polling stations were Anna Regina, Suddie and Charity and approximately 360 servicemen and servicewomen voted. Divisional Commander, Crystal Robinson said the policemen were given adequate time to exercise their democratic rights and stated that the balloting exercise within the region was successful.

Polls were opened promptly at 06:00 hrs at the three polling stations. A visit to the Suddie Police Station revealed that policemen from Aurora and those attending the Richard Faikal Police Training College voted early.

When this newspaper arrived, many of the officers had already voted and when asked about the process, the responses were positive.

A policeman attached to the Suddie Police Station described the process as “easy” with no rush. He proudly displayed his inked index figure saying he was a proud voter. Over 80 policemen were listed to vote at the Suddie Police Station.

Traffic officers who were seen on the road related that they had to carry out their duties but would vote before the day was out. At the Anna Regina Police station, the lines were long, especially between 06:00hrs-10:00hrs. Many of the policemen were standing for hours to cast their votes.

A soldier, who was in the line, said he was at the polling station since the polls opened. He also said over 150 soldiers were listed to vote within the division. At Anna Regina, female officers were more visible in the lines as compared to male officers. It was observed that agents from the various political parties were present at the polling stations.

The voting happened in an organised manner. The Joint Service votes will be added to the rest of the ballot on March, 2.