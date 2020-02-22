‘Drunk’ Matthew’s Ridge NDC official on bail after mowing down six-year-old

…tells victim’s family ,residents he is ‘untouchable’

Relatives of a six-year-old child who was run-over by an intoxicated official of the Matarkai Neighbourhood Democratic Council(NDC) at Matthew’s Ridge on Friday night, are seeking justice after the man told residents that nothing will come out of the matter.

Reports are that Shemika Griffith was in the company of her grandmother, walking back to their home from a shop around 2030hrs on Friday night, when they heard the sound of a motorcycle in the distance.

The child’s grandmother, Sonia Griffith, said that she heard the motorcycle and since it was raining at the time, she told her granddaughter to cross the roadway and walk in the corner.She said soon after, she saw the motorcycle approaching at a fast speed and seconds later,the man rode into the child.

She said the child lost consciousness immediately, noting that she sustained a deep cut to her forehead,face and her teeth was also damaged.She said the man, who was intoxicated,told her grand daughter, who was still unconscious at the time, that she was the cause of the accident.

She said as persons came to their rescue, the man, who allegedly does not posses a driver’s licence, told residents that he was “untouchable” and that he is a member of an Opposition party.As such, he told residents that nothing will come out of the case. “He said nobody can do him anything,”the child’s grand-mother related.

The man was seen earlier in the afternoon imbibing at a shop in the area.

The child was taken to the Matthew’s Ridge Hospital but to the family’s horror, the nurse on duty informed them that no doctor was on duty and that the injuries the child sustained were minor.As such, she sent them away.

The family visited the police station in the area and were informed by ranks on duty that since the nurse discharged the child, there was nothing much they could have done.

The child’s grandmother said that while at the police station, the NDC official was detained by the ranks and was placed on bail.

The family said the were told that the NDC official’s wife, who works at the hospital as a community health worker, asked the nurse to discharge the child.”So this is because if they had admit my granddaughter, her husband would have had to sleep in the lock-ups,” the child’s grandmother said.

The child’s grand-mother said that she took the girl to the hospital again early this morning but the doctor on duty was unhelpful.She said the man told the family to give the child ibuprofen tablets and that they should return daily for check-ups.

The woman said she is unsatisfied by the treatment the family received from the police and hospital staff.She said the family plans to seek an audience with the Ministry of Public Health on the matter, since according to her, the child is still in pain.She said she believes an x-ray is required to determine the extent of her grand-daughter’s injuries.

“I am not satisfied with this,I don’t know what else to so,” the woman said.

Reports are that police officials at Matthew’s Ridge and Port Kaituma have briefed the commander of the North West District of the matter.

Former government Member of Parliament, Richard Allen told the Guyana Chronicle that he is keenly following the matter noting that provisions will have to be made to ensure the child seeks treatment in the city.